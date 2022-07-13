Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares up late Wed. morning on eased rate hike uncertainties

All News 11:35 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Wednesday morning on eased uncertainties about the central bank's rate decision.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 18.48 points, or 0.8 percent, to trade at 2,336.24 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The key stock index rebounded after a two-day loss since Monday, despite an overnight U.S. stock fall.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered an unprecedented 0.5 percentage-point rate hike to combat fast-growing inflation pressure pushed up by high energy and commodity prices.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added 0.34 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix growing 2.14 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution advanced 0.34 percent, and bio heavyweight Celltrion gained 1.33 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor rose 3.07 percent, with car parts maker Hyundai Mobis jumping 4.66 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,305.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.25 won from the previous session's close.

