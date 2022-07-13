S. Korea, China discuss FTA expansion into service, investment
All News 11:48 July 13, 2022
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China held talks Wednesday on bolstering cooperation in service and investment fields under their bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's trade ministry said.
The 10th round of FTA follow-up negotiations took place via teleconferencing earlier in the day, and the two sides discussed the potential opening of their service market and boosting bilateral investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The bilateral FTA went into effect in December 2015, and the first round of the follow-up talks began in 2018.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand eligibility for 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older
-
Gov't releases photos of 2019 repatriation of N. Korean fishermen
-
Spurs coach Conte calls Son Heung-min 'world-class player'