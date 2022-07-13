Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:16 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 184,505, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 797 from the Army, 131 from the Air Force and 72 from the Navy.

There were also 66 cases from the Marine Corps, 35 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.

Currently, 4,390 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

