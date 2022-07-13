Seoul city draws up record-high 6.4-tln-won extra budget bill
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government has drawn up a record-high 6.4 trillion won (US$4.9 billion) supplementary budget bill to beef up welfare programs for vulnerable groups and the city's global competitiveness, officials said Wednesday.
The extra budget bill, which was submitted to the city council for approval Wednesday, marks the biggest extra spending the city government has earmarked and the city's second such bill this year.
Of the total budget, 401.1 billion won will be spent to expand welfare programs for vulnerable people and upgrade the city's infrastructure, including free meal benefits for the homeless and the underprivileged, and repairing the city's aged sewerage systems.
Another 383.4 billion won will go into building city infrastructure, including notably the construction of a 110,000-square-meter park near the National Assembly by 2025 and the diffusion of electric vehicles across the city.
A combined 926.2 billion won will be pumped into compensating businesses and people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and anti-infection regulations as well as treating and supporting COVID-19 patients, city officials said.
As of April, Seoul had debt of 10.9 trillion won, and the ratio of its debt against the city budget had stood at 22.62 percent as of end-2021.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand eligibility for 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
Gov't releases photos of 2019 repatriation of N. Korean fishermen
-
N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source