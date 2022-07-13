KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 65,200 DN 800
HITEJINRO 29,900 UP 600
Yuhan 57,100 DN 300
SLCORP 31,350 UP 1,850
KIA CORP. 79,800 UP 1,100
DL 65,800 UP 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 115,000 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,600 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 34,600 DN 1,000
AmoreG 38,300 UP 950
HyundaiMtr 183,500 UP 4,500
Daewoong 28,300 UP 350
ORION Holdings 15,300 UP 550
KCC 277,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 78,200 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,185 UP 40
LX INT 28,800 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 12,300 0
TaihanElecWire 1,695 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 31,150 DN 850
Daesang 22,050 UP 500
Meritz Insurance 32,100 DN 450
HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,450 UP 1,650
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,850 UP 450
Kogas 34,450 DN 300
Hanwha 23,650 DN 300
DB HiTek 41,450 UP 650
CJ 77,700 UP 1,700
SK hynix 94,000 UP 700
Youngpoong 510,000 UP 6,000
SamsungElec 58,000 DN 100
NHIS 9,010 UP 30
DongwonInd 215,000 UP 4,500
LS 51,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 DN5500
LOTTE 33,100 DN 1,150
DB INSURANCE 59,600 DN 800
