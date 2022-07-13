KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 20,700 0
LotteChilsung 177,000 UP 7,000
GC Corp 183,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,720 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 226,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 898,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,220 DN 60
KAL 24,750 UP 1,100
LG Corp. 76,800 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 108,500 UP 4,500
Boryung 10,400 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 UP 750
Shinsegae 214,000 UP 5,500
Nongshim 283,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 49,400 UP 900
Hyosung 73,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 528,000 0
KPIC 122,500 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,200 UP 40
SKC 126,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 24,400 UP 250
Ottogi 451,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 28,550 0
MERITZ SECU 4,390 DN 25
HtlShilla 68,200 UP 700
Hanmi Science 41,100 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 133,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 57,500 UP 200
F&F 137,500 UP 8,000
KSOE 80,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 80,000 DN 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,100 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 38,100 DN 400
S-Oil 89,900 DN 1,300
MS IND 17,400 UP 400
LG Innotek 337,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,000 UP 1,000
OCI 118,500 DN 3,000
HMM 23,600 UP 50
