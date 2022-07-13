KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 58,500 UP 4,200
LS ELECTRIC 50,400 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 124,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 210,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 700
KorZinc 454,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 UP 30
SAMSUNG SDS 133,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,500 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,450 UP 40
Hanon Systems 10,050 UP 310
SK 208,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 26,650 UP 650
Handsome 29,200 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 900
S-1 63,800 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 14,400 UP 300
ZINUS 49,800 UP 1,600
Hanchem 217,000 UP 7,500
DWS 51,000 UP 200
KEPCO 21,850 DN 250
SamsungSecu 31,650 0
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 UP 50
SKTelecom 55,800 UP 800
HyundaiElev 26,150 UP 600
COWAY 66,300 UP 2,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,500 UP 400
NAVER 237,500 UP 4,000
IBK 9,070 DN 80
DONGSUH 25,500 UP 550
SamsungEng 19,300 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,230 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 23,050 UP 350
KT 37,150 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28700 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 11,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 58,700 DN 500
