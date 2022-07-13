KT&G 81,200 DN 800

Doosan Enerbility 17,750 DN 400

Doosanfc 28,900 DN 250

LG Display 14,900 UP 250

Kangwonland 24,200 UP 450

Kakao 71,900 UP 1,600

DWEC 5,330 DN 80

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,950 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 4,500

HDSINFRA 5,080 DN 90

KEPCO KPS 37,700 DN 550

LG H&H 715,000 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 517,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO E&C 66,500 DN 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,200 UP 50

DSME 19,200 DN 600

LGELECTRONICS 91,100 UP 700

Celltrion 190,000 UP 2,500

TKG Huchems 18,500 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,300 DN 200

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,300 UP 1,200

COSMAX 62,800 UP 2,800

KIH 60,100 UP 100

KIWOOM 74,100 DN 300

NCsoft 366,500 UP 8,500

Fila Holdings 28,200 UP 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,650 DN 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,120 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 6,000

LIG Nex1 66,300 DN 800

FOOSUNG 16,150 UP 50

GS 39,200 UP 350

SK Innovation 166,500 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 24,050 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 45,300 DN 800

Hansae 16,100 UP 300

Youngone Corp 37,750 UP 450

(MORE)