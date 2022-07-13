KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,200 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 17,750 DN 400
Doosanfc 28,900 DN 250
LG Display 14,900 UP 250
Kangwonland 24,200 UP 450
Kakao 71,900 UP 1,600
DWEC 5,330 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,950 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 4,500
HDSINFRA 5,080 DN 90
KEPCO KPS 37,700 DN 550
LG H&H 715,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 517,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 66,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,200 UP 50
DSME 19,200 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 91,100 UP 700
Celltrion 190,000 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 18,500 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,300 DN 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,300 UP 1,200
COSMAX 62,800 UP 2,800
KIH 60,100 UP 100
KIWOOM 74,100 DN 300
NCsoft 366,500 UP 8,500
Fila Holdings 28,200 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,650 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,120 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 136,000 UP 6,000
LIG Nex1 66,300 DN 800
FOOSUNG 16,150 UP 50
GS 39,200 UP 350
SK Innovation 166,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 24,050 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 45,300 DN 800
Hansae 16,100 UP 300
Youngone Corp 37,750 UP 450
(MORE)
