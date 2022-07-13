KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 47,150 DN 450
GKL 13,300 UP 200
KOLON IND 50,500 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 321,000 0
SD Biosensor 47,300 DN 1,100
Meritz Financial 25,400 0
BNK Financial Group 6,450 DN 40
emart 102,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY311 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 38,450 UP 1,950
PIAM 32,550 UP 250
HANJINKAL 59,400 UP 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 90,300 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 40,500 UP 1,400
MANDO 51,300 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,750 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,300 UP 250
Netmarble 69,000 UP 1,800
KRAFTON 242,500 UP 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 51,700 UP 300
ORION 109,000 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,350 UP 150
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 104,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 10,950 0
HYOSUNG TNC 310,500 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 336,500 UP 3,500
HANILCMT 13,550 UP 400
SKBS 142,500 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 100
KakaoBank 31,600 UP 1,600
HYBE 158,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 82,200 UP 2,400
LG Energy Solution 400,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 38,650 UP 350
kakaopay 67,500 UP 2,300
K Car 18,850 DN 50
SKSQUARE 40,600 UP 1,100
(END)
