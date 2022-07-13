Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors raid NIS in probe into N. Korea's killing of fisheries official

All News 16:12 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the state intelligence agency on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of prosecutors and investigators to the head office of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in the south of Seoul to seize documents and other evidence, officials said.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#nis #prosecution #fisheries official
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!