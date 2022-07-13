S. Korean Bond Yields on July 13, 2022
All News 16:44 July 13, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.970 2.984 -1.4
2-year TB 3.192 3.279 -8.7
3-year TB 3.211 3.291 -8.0
10-year TB 3.301 3.349 -4.8
2-year MSB 3.191 3.256 -6.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.094 4.158 -6.4
91-day CD 2.570 2.140 +43.0
(END)
