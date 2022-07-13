K League's Jeonbuk terminate midfielder's contract following DUI incident
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors announced Wednesday they have severed ties with Takahiro Kunimoto, five days after the Japanese midfielder was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jeonbuk said the club and the player mutually agreed to terminate the contract. Police in Wanju, a North Jeolla Province town near Jeonbuk's home city of Jeonju, nabbed Kunimoto driving while drunk, after getting a tip from a passerby.
The K League suspended Kunimoto from all football-related activities for 60 days on Saturday, before opening proper disciplinary proceedings.
Kunimoto faced police questioning on Tuesday and he is said to have acknowledged his wrongdoing.
Jeonbuk, five-time defending champions currently in second place, apologized to their fans and vowed to prevent any recurrence.
Kunimoto had been a key cog in Jeonbuk's midfield since joining them from Gyeongnam FC before the 2020 season. He was tied for second on the team with four goals this season.
