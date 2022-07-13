Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid NIS in probe into 2 incidents involving N. Korea during Moon govt
SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the state intelligence agency on Wednesday as part of an investigation into two separate incidents involving North Korea that occurred under the previous administration.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of prosecutors and investigators to the head office of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in southern Seoul to seize documents and other evidence, officials said.
-----------------
Yoon vows to prepare for post-pandemic era together with int'l community
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday his administration will prepare for the post-pandemic era by transforming the economy to one that is private sector-led and by working together with the international community.
"As seen during the NATO summit, this is a theme that is of interest to many countries, and the new administration is also focusing on drawing up a mid to long-term strategy to prepare for the new normal era," he said during a conference in Seoul, referring to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting he attended in Spain last month.
-----------------
USFK chief calls N.K. nuke test 'not a matter of if, but when'
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) chief Gen. Paul LaCamera said Wednesday it's "not a matter of if, but when" North Korea will conduct another nuclear test while stressing his "top priority" on combat readiness.
In a brief interview with Yonhap News Agency on the margins of a forum, LaCamera said the North could determine the timing of what would be its seventh nuclear test in consideration of various conditions, including a major political event in Beijing slated for this fall.
-----------------
PM urges quick change in policies to improve fiscal soundness
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday a quick policy change is necessary to restore fiscal soundness, taking an apparent swipe at the previous administration's expansionary policy.
"The direction of the government's fiscal policy must be quickly changed," Han told a meeting with editors of newspapers and broadcasters earlier in the day.
-----------------
Seoul city draws up record-high 6.4-tln-won extra budget bill
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government has drawn up a record-high 6.4 trillion won (US$4.9 billion) supplementary budget bill to beef up welfare programs for vulnerable groups and the city's global competitiveness, officials said Wednesday.
The extra budget bill, which was submitted to the city council for approval Wednesday, marks the biggest extra spending the city government has earmarked and the city's second such bill this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares rebound on eased rate hike uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday on eased uncertainties about the central bank's rate decision. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 10.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 2,328.61 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) Torrential downpours to soak central region until Thursday morning
SEOUL -- With the whole nation in the middle of the annual monsoon season, heavy downpours of up to 150 millimeters, accompanied by strong wind, are forecast to pound the central region between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said up to 100 mm of monsoon rains are expected to soak the Seoul metropolitan area and almost all parts of the central region, including Gangwon Province, until early Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an artillery shot into the Yellow Sea earlier this week, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher, a defense source here said Wednesday, as the U.S. has deployed six F-35A stealth fighters on the peninsula for combined drills.
The South Korean military had detected a single trajectory believed to be an artillery shot on Monday morning launched apparently in continued firing drills, the source said without providing additional details including where it was fired.
-----------------
Presidential office employee offers to quit over controversial brother
SEOUL -- An employee of the presidential office has offered to resign after she was found to be the sister of a YouTuber holding noisy rallies outside the home of former President Moon Jae-in, a presidential official said Wednesday.
The employee, surnamed Ahn, worked as an assistant to the official presidential photographer before reports emerged Tuesday that her brother was Ahn Jeong-kweon, a YouTuber who has been among the conservative activists protesting outside of Moon's private home in Yangsan, 309 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since his retirement in May.
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand eligibility for 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older
-
Gov't releases photos of 2019 repatriation of N. Korean fishermen
-
N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source
-
Spurs coach Conte calls Son Heung-min 'world-class player'