Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 14, 2022

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- BOK goes for 1st big step, trying to contain inflation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- BOK takes 1st 'big step'; U.S. inflation soars to 9.1 pct in June (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK takes 1st big step; 3 pct rate by year's end possible (Donga Ilbo)
-- BOK's 1st 'big step'; U.S. consumer inflation jumps 9.1 pct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BOK takes unprecedented 'big step,' rolls dice to fight inflation (Segye Times)
-- BOK takes 1st big step in history; U.S. inflation rate surpasses 9 pct (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea takes 1st big step in history; U.S. inflation jumps by shocking 9.1 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Big step' to contain inflation (Hankyoreh)
-- BOK takes 1st big step in history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK goes for 1st big step; 3 pct rate by year's end possible (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 1st 'big step' in history, desperate measure against inflation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Base rate is increased by a record half point (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK backs historic rate hike amid growing recession fears (Korea Herald)
-- BOK takes historic 'big step' to fight inflation (Korea Times)
(END)

