(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 14)

The Moon government has already come under severe criticism for failing to prevent the death of a fisheries official who was shot dead by the North Korean military in September 2020 in the West Sea. It is also suspected of covering up the case to falsely conclude that the official was attempting to defect to the North. Yet the Coast Guard and the Ministry of National Defense announced last month that they could not find any evidence backing the defection allegations. Now the new Yoon Suk-yeol government should go all out to get to the bottom of the case.

