(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 14)

After daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 40,000, the government on Wednesday announced its first guidelines on quarantine and medical systems to curb the spread. The public health authorities presented detailed countermeasures devised by an advisory committee on infectious diseases led by Jung Ki-suck, a professor at Hallym University Medical School and a former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

What attracts our attention in the announcements is the expansion of the age group eligible for a fourth vaccination from people older than 60 to those 50 and over. The guidelines also demand citizens older than 18 with an underlying disease and the homeless housed in a facility also get a fourth shot to help reduce their health risks.