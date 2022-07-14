(LEAD) Finance minister, BOK chief to attend G-20 meeting in Bali
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister and the top central banker will take part in a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs this week in Indonesia, their offices said Thursday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will attend the G-20 meeting scheduled to be held from Friday to Saturday in Bali, and discuss key economic and financial issues with their counterparts from advanced and key emerging economies.
During the meeting, they and other participants are expected to discuss global inflation, resilience of the international financial system, regulations on cryptocurrencies, steps necessary to promote the green economy and other pending issues.
It will be Rhee's first participation in a G-20 meeting since he took office as head of the BOK in April. Choo will also join a G-20 gathering for the first time as the finance minister.
At a session on the global economy, Choo will stress the need to promote free trade and support balanced recovery between advanced and emerging countries to better tackle high inflation and financial instability, according to the finance ministry.
On the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, the minister will hold talks with his counterparts from Indonesia, India and Singapore to discuss bilateral and global economic issues.
Choo and Rhee will hold meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen next week in South Korea. Yellen will make a two-day trip to Seoul from Tuesday, after attending the G-20 meeting.
