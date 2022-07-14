K League forward shines vs. Tottenham, coach touts Europe chances

Cho began his club career in the second-tier K League 2 with FC Anyang in 2019 and then joined the best team in the K League 1, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, in 2020. He is currently completing his mandatory military service as a member of Gimcheon Sangmu FC and is scheduled to be discharged and rejoin Jeonbuk in September. He is tied for second in the K League 1 with 12 goals this season, with the leader, Stefan Mugosa, having left Incheon United for Japan after scoring 14 goals.