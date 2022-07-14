Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 14, 2022

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/24 Cloudy 0

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 20

Daejeon 31/25 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 30

Gangneung 28/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 31/25 Rain 20

Jeju 33/28 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 20

Busan 32/25 Rain 20

