Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 14, 2022
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Cloudy 20
Incheon 29/24 Cloudy 0
Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/25 Rain 20
Daejeon 31/25 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 30
Gangneung 28/24 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/25 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 31/25 Rain 20
Jeju 33/28 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 20
Busan 32/25 Rain 20
(END)
