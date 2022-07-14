(LEAD) Rep. Lee Jae-myung to declare bid for DP chairmanship: aide
(ATTN: UPDATES with info on possible bid of DP's ex-interim leader in last 3 paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), will declare his bid for the party's chairmanship on Sunday, an aide said.
The DP plans to hold a national convention on Aug. 28 to elect a new leader, and whether Lee will run for the party leadership has been a point of contention within the DP amid a power struggle between pro- and anti-Lee lawmakers.
Supporters say Lee is the right person to lead the party, while opponents argue that he should take responsibility for the party's defeat not only in March's presidential election but also in June's nationwide local elections.
While announcing his run for the contest, Lee plans to emphasize the importance of political reform and party unity, the aide said.
Park Ji-hyun, a former interim leader of the party, is also expected to declare a run in the leadership election Friday, even though she is not qualified to become a candidate due to her less-than-six-month-old party membership and the party has already decided not to make an exception for her.
The 26-year-old politician, who joined the party on Feb. 14, was seen as a symbol of generational change in the DP but stepped down as the party's interim leader following its crushing defeat in last month's local elections.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000