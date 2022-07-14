Seoul shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns about fast-growing inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 7.77 points, or 0.33 percent, to trade at 2,320.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. stocks dropped as the estimate-beating consumer price index for June fanned worries that the Federal Reserve can accelerate its rate hike moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.67 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.15 percent.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics slid 0.17 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.53 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution added 0.5 percent, while bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics declined 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,307.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand eligibility for 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older
-
N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Sleeping pill ingredients found in bodies of ill-fated Gwangju family