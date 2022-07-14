Samsung develops 'world's fastest' graphics DRAM
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has developed a new graphics dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chip with a faster speed and improved power efficiency.
The 24-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) adopts third-generation, 10-nanometer technology and boasts a data processing speed that is over 30 percent faster than existing products, the company said in a statement.
The new DRAM chip can process graphic images at a rate of up to 1.1 terabytes per second, which Samsung claims is the fastest in the world and equivalent to processing 275 full HD movies in a second.
Graphics DRAMs are widely used in high-powered 3D games, personal computers, notebooks or devices that play videos with a high resolution.
In the future, it is also expected to be used in high performance computing, electric cars and autonomous vehicles.
As the new chip meets the JEDEC industry standards, artificial intelligence and graphics companies will likely adopt it easily, Samsung added. The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association is a semiconductor organization in charge of standardization of chips.
Using the so-called dynamic voltage scaling technology, the GDDR6 DRAM also improves power efficiency more than 20 percent, Samsung said.
"Samsung will mass produce the new graphics chip at an opportune time to meet growing customer needs and will thus seek to take the lead in the next-generation graphics DRAM market," the company said.
According to market researcher Omdia, Samsung had a 38.9 percent share in the world's graphics DRAM market last year, followed by U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. with 33.3 percent and SK hynix Inc. of South Korea with 27.8 percent.
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand eligibility for 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to people aged 50 and older
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) BOK delivers unprecedented 0.5 percentage-point rate hike to combat inflation