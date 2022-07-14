SK Biopharm signs deal to commercialize anti-epileptic drug in Latin America
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Thursday it has signed a deal with Eurofarma Laboratorios SA to develop and commercialize its anti-epileptic drug Cenobamate in 17 Latin American countries.
Under the deal, SK Biopharmaceuticals will receive an upfront payment of US$62 million and will be eligible to collect $47 million in milestone payments after its Cenobamate tablet earns health authorities' approval and becomes commercially available.
Eurofarma plans to supply Cenobamate in 17 Latin American countries, including Brazil and Mexico. The Brazil-based multinational corporation is one of the largest medication producers in the region.
Cenobamate, branded as XCOPRI in the United States, in 2019 earned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to be used as a treatment for partial-onset seizures in adults.
SK Pharmaceuticals has forged deals to commercialize and sell the drug in North America, Europe and Asia.
SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Cho Jeong-woo said the company plans to expand overseas partnerships in order to provide Cenobamate to epilepsy patients across the world.
