Seoul shares down late Thurs. morning amid rate hike jitters
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Thursday morning amid jitters about inflation at home and in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to trade at 2,327.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid concerns about fast-growing inflation.
Overnight, U.S. stocks dropped as the estimate-beating consumer price index for June fanned worries that the Federal Reserve can accelerate its rate hike moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.67 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.15 percent.
Stocks erased part of their earlier losses in the late morning, led by retail investors' buying.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics slid 0.52 percent, and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics declined 0.48 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution added 0.75 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem increased 2.9 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,310.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
