(LEAD) Aespa's 'Girls' sets 1st-week sales record for girl group album
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- "Girls," the second EP from aespa, has broken the record for the biggest first week sales by a K-pop girl group in history, its agency said Thursday.
The album set the record by selling more than 1.42 million copies in the first week of its release last Friday, SM Entertainment said, citing data from Circle Chart, the country's official K-pop chart previously named Gaon.
Several boy groups, such as BTS, Seventeen, NCT, Enhypen and trot singer Lim Young-woong, have sold more than 1 million copies with their albums in the first week of their releases. It, however, marks the first time in K-pop history that an album by a girl group has hit the milestone in the first week.
Hanteo Chart, another local albums sales tracker, also said the EP has accumulated more than 1 million copies sold as of Thursday. The final weekly sales figure has yet to come out.
The previous record was set by BLACKPINK when its first full-length album "The Album" sold 680,000 copies in October 2020, according to the chart.
In the music industry, an album's first-week sales figures are considered an important standard for measuring the artist's popularity or the size of his or her fandom.
"Girls" has a total of nine tracks, including the title track of the same name and the English and Korean versions of "Life's Too Short," the band's first English-language single prereleased on June 24.
Also among the tracks are three other new songs "Illusion," "Lingo" and "ICU," and the band's previous hits "Black Mamba," "Forever" and "Dreams Come True."
