New U.S. ambassador vows efforts for stronger Seoul-Washington alliance
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- New U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg stressed his commitment Thursday to furthering the two countries' alliance, portraying it as "even more important" in the face of global challenges, like supply chain snarls.
Speaking at a local forum, Goldberg pointed out the expansion of the alliance's scope "beyond the Korean Peninsula" and South Korea's "growing role" in a world beset by Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change and other perils.
"We all know of the interrupted supply chains, the resurgence of COVID-19 and the effects of Russia's brutal assault on Ukraine," he said in an online message to the Asian Leadership Conference hosted by the local daily Chosun Ilbo.
"This makes our global strategic alliance even more important, and I, since Day 1, have been working on strengthening and furthering that relationship even more," he added.
Underscoring South Korea's rising presence on the global stage, Goldberg expressed his expectations over Seoul's "pivotal role" in the nascent Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a U.S.-led initiative seen as a move to counterbalance China's growing regional influence.
"Through this initiative, we will advance regional growth and prosperity while also addressing important issues of economic security," the envoy said. "As a true partner, Korea is playing a pivotal role in determining how this framework will ultimately take shape."
Aside from the economic aspect of the alliance, the ambassador called attention to its security dimension, as he took note of "destabilizing and illegal" missile and nuclear activities by Pyongyang.
"The U.S.-Korea alliance is the linchpin of peace and prosperity in the region. This remains as true today, as our alliance and bonds only strengthened over time," he said.
He earlier tweeted that "I'm honored to have the chance to be a part of the exciting time in the history" of the Seoul-Washington relationship. "Ready to get to work!" he added.
Goldberg, former U.S. ambassador to Colombia and coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, arrived here Sunday.
He submitted a copy of his credentials to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday and hosted a belated Independence Day reception at his official residence in the capital the following day.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
