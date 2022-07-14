POSCO Holdings Q2 operating earnings down 4.5 pct. to 2.1 tln won
All News 14:04 July 14, 2022
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Thursday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 2.1 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), down 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 25.7 percent to 23 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
