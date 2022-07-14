Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,077 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:17 July 14, 2022

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 185,582, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 818 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 49 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 43 from the Navy.

There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two each from the S. Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.

Currently, 4,869 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

