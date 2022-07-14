Military reports 1,077 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:17 July 14, 2022
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 185,582, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 818 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 49 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 43 from the Navy.
There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two each from the S. Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.
Currently, 4,869 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000