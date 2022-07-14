Police looking into online post accusing first lady of luxury shopping spree
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Police have launched an investigation into an online post claiming first lady Kim Keon-hee went on a shopping spree at a luxury brand in Seoul's posh Gangnam district, sources said Thursday.
A fan club of Kim, Gunsarang, filed a defamation complaint with police Tuesday against the post uploaded on an online community the previous day that the first lady bought luxury goods worth some 30 million won (US$22,904) at a designer boutique in Gangnam's Cheongdam luxury fashion street.
Gunsarang and other sources said the Seoul Seocho Police Station is currently looking into the case.
The presidential office has denounced the online claim as clear falsehood.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
