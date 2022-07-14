KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 42,850 UP 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,500 DN 950
CJ 77,900 UP 200
Hanwha 23,500 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,250 DN 600
Kogas 34,650 UP 200
Youngpoong 504,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 94,000 0
KAL 24,850 UP 100
Daewoong 27,500 DN 800
LG Corp. 76,000 DN 800
TaekwangInd 898,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,160 DN 60
KCC 275,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 77,800 DN 400
Shinsegae 211,000 DN 3,000
Boryung 10,300 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,650 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 110,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 280,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 49,200 DN 200
Hyosung 73,200 DN 400
LOTTE 32,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 12,100 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,645 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 32,100 UP 950
LX INT 28,850 UP 50
Daesang 21,900 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,160 DN 25
ORION Holdings 15,050 DN 250
GS Retail 24,100 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 4,365 DN 25
HtlShilla 67,900 DN 300
Hanmi Science 40,050 DN 1,050
SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 57,200 DN 300
F&F 136,000 DN 1,500
