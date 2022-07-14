KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Meritz Insurance 31,650 DN 450
HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 50
Yuhan 57,500 UP 400
SLCORP 30,950 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 115,000 0
DOOSAN 64,500 DN 700
DL 65,900 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 150
KIA CORP. 78,800 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 172,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 37,900 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,570 DN 150
POSCO Holdings 223,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 60,100 UP 500
SamsungElec 57,500 DN 500
NHIS 9,040 UP 30
DongwonInd 214,000 DN 1,000
LS 52,800 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN500
GC Corp 184,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 28,300 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 541,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 120,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 DN 100
SKC 128,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 68,700 UP 5,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,100 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 34,000 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,375 DN 75
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 800
Netmarble 68,300 DN 700
DWS 51,200 UP 200
Ottogi 451,000 0
GCH Corp 20,500 DN 200
SKTelecom 54,900 DN 900
SamsungHvyInd 5,280 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 80,200 UP 200
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000