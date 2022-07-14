KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 80,300 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,950 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 38,800 UP 700
S-Oil 90,600 UP 700
MS IND 17,450 UP 50
LG Innotek 339,500 UP 2,000
OCI 117,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 UP 500
HMM 23,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 57,600 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 123,500 DN 500
Mobis 211,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,300 UP 1,650
LS ELECTRIC 50,600 UP 200
KorZinc 452,000 DN 2,500
S-1 63,000 DN 800
Hanchem 213,500 DN 3,500
ZINUS 48,200 DN 1,600
KEPCO 21,500 DN 350
SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 26,000 DN 150
Hanon Systems 9,990 DN 60
SK 206,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 26,850 UP 200
Handsome 28,950 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,600 UP 1,300
KT&G 81,000 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,800 UP 50
Doosanfc 28,900 0
LG Display 14,800 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 250
Kangwonland 24,050 DN 150
COWAY 66,600 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,100 DN 400
IBK 9,030 DN 40
DONGSUH 25,100 DN 400
SamsungEng 19,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,280 UP 50
(MORE)
