KSOE 80,300 DN 100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,950 DN 150

IS DONGSEO 38,800 UP 700

S-Oil 90,600 UP 700

MS IND 17,450 UP 50

LG Innotek 339,500 UP 2,000

OCI 117,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 UP 500

HMM 23,500 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 57,600 DN 900

KumhoPetrochem 123,500 DN 500

Mobis 211,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,300 UP 1,650

LS ELECTRIC 50,600 UP 200

KorZinc 452,000 DN 2,500

S-1 63,000 DN 800

Hanchem 213,500 DN 3,500

ZINUS 48,200 DN 1,600

KEPCO 21,500 DN 350

SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 250

KG DONGBU STL 12,600 UP 200

HyundaiElev 26,000 DN 150

Hanon Systems 9,990 DN 60

SK 206,500 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 26,850 UP 200

Handsome 28,950 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,600 UP 1,300

KT&G 81,000 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 17,800 UP 50

Doosanfc 28,900 0

LG Display 14,800 DN 100

Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 250

Kangwonland 24,050 DN 150

COWAY 66,600 UP 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 90,100 DN 400

IBK 9,030 DN 40

DONGSUH 25,100 DN 400

SamsungEng 19,000 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 500

PanOcean 5,280 UP 50

(MORE)