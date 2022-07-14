SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 21,900 DN 1,150

KT 36,950 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28600 DN100

LOTTE TOUR 11,000 DN 100

LG Uplus 12,150 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 57,800 DN 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,500 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 90,200 DN 900

Celltrion 189,000 DN 1,000

TKG Huchems 18,450 DN 50

Kakao 72,100 UP 200

NCsoft 367,500 UP 1,000

KIWOOM 72,000 DN 2,100

KIH 58,000 DN 2,100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,800 DN 500

NAVER 233,500 DN 4,000

DSME 19,350 UP 150

HDSINFRA 5,180 UP 100

DWEC 5,240 DN 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 402,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 37,550 DN 150

LG H&H 720,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 530,000 UP 13,000

KEPCO E&C 65,300 DN 1,200

DAEWOONG PHARM 177,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 34,800 DN 850

HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 15

LIG Nex1 70,200 UP 3,900

GS 39,150 DN 50

AMOREPACIFIC 134,500 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 16,500 UP 350

SK Innovation 172,500 UP 6,000

Fila Holdings 27,650 DN 550

POONGSAN 24,700 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 45,350 UP 50

Hansae 15,750 DN 350

(MORE)