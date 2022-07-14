KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 21,900 DN 1,150
KT 36,950 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28600 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 11,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 57,800 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,500 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 DN 900
Celltrion 189,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 18,450 DN 50
Kakao 72,100 UP 200
NCsoft 367,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 72,000 DN 2,100
KIH 58,000 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,800 DN 500
NAVER 233,500 DN 4,000
DSME 19,350 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,180 UP 100
DWEC 5,240 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 402,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 37,550 DN 150
LG H&H 720,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 530,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO E&C 65,300 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 177,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,800 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,105 DN 15
LIG Nex1 70,200 UP 3,900
GS 39,150 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 134,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 16,500 UP 350
SK Innovation 172,500 UP 6,000
Fila Holdings 27,650 DN 550
POONGSAN 24,700 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 45,350 UP 50
Hansae 15,750 DN 350
