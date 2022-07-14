KOLON IND 49,850 DN 650

HanmiPharm 311,000 DN 10,000

SD Biosensor 47,900 UP 600

Meritz Financial 24,800 DN 600

BNK Financial Group 6,380 DN 70

Youngone Corp 37,900 UP 150

emart 101,500 DN 1,000

CSWIND 46,600 DN 550

GKL 13,500 UP 200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY309 00 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 825,000 DN 7,000

PIAM 32,750 UP 200

HANJINKAL 59,200 DN 200

CHONGKUNDANG 88,500 DN 1,800

DoubleUGames 41,000 UP 500

MANDO 50,700 DN 600

Doosan Bobcat 29,000 UP 250

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,150 DN 150

KRAFTON 245,000 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 51,500 DN 200

ORION 107,000 DN 2,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 UP 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,400 UP 50

BGF Retail 188,000 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 105,000 UP 1,000

HDC-OP 10,850 DN 100

HYOSUNG TNC 303,000 DN 7,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 330,500 DN 6,000

HANILCMT 13,150 DN 400

SKBS 150,000 UP 7,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 150

KakaoBank 30,900 DN 700

HYBE 163,500 UP 5,000

SK ie technology 83,500 UP 1,300

LG Energy Solution 399,500 DN 500

DL E&C 38,450 DN 200

kakaopay 68,100 UP 600

K Car 18,750 DN 100

SKSQUARE 39,800 DN 800

(END)