KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 49,850 DN 650
HanmiPharm 311,000 DN 10,000
SD Biosensor 47,900 UP 600
Meritz Financial 24,800 DN 600
BNK Financial Group 6,380 DN 70
Youngone Corp 37,900 UP 150
emart 101,500 DN 1,000
CSWIND 46,600 DN 550
GKL 13,500 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY309 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 825,000 DN 7,000
PIAM 32,750 UP 200
HANJINKAL 59,200 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 88,500 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 41,000 UP 500
MANDO 50,700 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 29,000 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,150 DN 150
KRAFTON 245,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 51,500 DN 200
ORION 107,000 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,400 UP 50
BGF Retail 188,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 10,850 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 303,000 DN 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 330,500 DN 6,000
HANILCMT 13,150 DN 400
SKBS 150,000 UP 7,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 150
KakaoBank 30,900 DN 700
HYBE 163,500 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 83,500 UP 1,300
LG Energy Solution 399,500 DN 500
DL E&C 38,450 DN 200
kakaopay 68,100 UP 600
K Car 18,750 DN 100
SKSQUARE 39,800 DN 800
(END)
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000