S. Korea, U.S. in talks over strengthening semiconductor cooperation
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are using various channels to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors, a presidential official said Thursday.
Earlier, a source in Washington told Yonhap News Agency the U.S. has asked South Korea to inform Washington by the end of August whether it plans to participate in a U.S.-led chip alliance known as the "Chip 4" or "Fab 4."
The alliance would also involve Japan and Taiwan, two other semiconductor powerhouses.
"The U.S. released a supply chain review report in June last year that stressed the importance of partnerships in the semiconductor sector several times," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We're also using various channels with the U.S. to discuss ways to strengthen semiconductor cooperation, but I don't have anything to share at the moment regarding the detailed schedule."
The U.S. has been in talks with potential partners over the new initiative since March and is reportedly planning to begin working-level discussions for the alliance's launch in late August.
U.S. President Joe Biden visited a Samsung chip plant together with President Yoon Suk-yeol on his first stop of a three-day visit to South Korea in May, underscoring the two countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation on semiconductors and supply chains.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000