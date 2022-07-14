S. Korean Bond Yields on July 14, 2022
All News 16:39 July 14, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.011 2.970 +4.1
2-year TB 3.235 3.192 +4.3
3-year TB 3.260 3.211 +4.9
10-year TB 3.295 3.301 -0.6
2-year MSB 3.218 3.191 +2.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.139 4.094 +4.5
91-day CD 2.580 2.570 +1.0
(END)
