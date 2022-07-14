'Top Gun: Maverick' tops 5 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The American action drama film "Top Gun: Maverick" topped a cumulative 5 million admissions in the Korean box office on the 23rd day of its release, its local distributer said Thursday.
The sequel to the 1986 film "Top Gun" added 60,000 more moviegoers on the day to the previous day's cumulative total of 4.94 million, according to Lotte Entertainment.
Released on June 22, the film fell to second place in the daily box office on June 6, when Marvel's latest superhero film "Thor: Love and Thunder" hit Korean screens, but regained the top position on Wednesday.
Starring Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick" is about Captain Pete Maverick, who returns to the United States Navy and trains a group of younger aviators for an urgent mission to bomb a foreign country's secret plant.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats