Three judges on shortlist for top court justice
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Three senior judges were selected as candidates for a seat at the Supreme Court to succeed outgoing justice Kim Jae-hyung, the top court said Thursday.
The Supreme Court Justice Candidate Recommending Committee proposed the shortlist to the Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su, who will recommend a final candidate to President Yoon Suk-yeol for official appointment.
Among them are Lee Gyun-ryong, the chief judge of the Daejeon District Court; Oh Suk-joon, the chief judge of the Jeju District Court; Oh Young-joon, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court. All of them graduated from Seoul National University.
In South Korea, all 14 Supreme Court justices are appointed by president with the consent of the National Assembly.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats