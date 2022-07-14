Main opposition party halts talks with ruling party over parliamentary committee formations
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday that it suspended talks with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) over parliamentary committee formations that have left the National Assembly in limbo.
Earlier this month, the rival parties voted to elect Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the DP as new National Assembly speaker, but they have failed to narrow differences on how to form parliamentary committees.
Rep. Lee Soo-jin of the DP said it suspended talks with the PPP over parliamentary committee formations, criticizing the ruling party for a "lack of sincerity."
Kim's election came after the DP accepted a proposal from the PPP that it would cooperate for the election of the parliamentary speaker and vice speakers on condition the DP promises to select parliamentary committee chiefs based on agreement between the two sides.
Earlier, the DP offered to hand over the chairmanship of the judiciary committee, a key Assembly panel that has the power to approve bills before they are put to a plenary vote, to the PPP in exchange for the PPP's cooperation for the launch of a special committee on judiciary reform.
Hours before the DP's Lee announced the suspension of talks with the PPP, the ruling party's floor leader, Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, said the rival parties agreed on details of the special committee on judiciary reform.
The impasse in committee formation negotiations has left the Assembly idling for more than a month, forcing a halt in legislation and Cabinet member confirmation hearings.
