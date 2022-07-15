N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 600 for 2nd day: state media
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 600 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Friday.
More than 500 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.97 percent had recovered and at least 1,120 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000