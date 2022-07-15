(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 15)

Our military authorities give a warning to North Korean vessels if they cross the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea and East Sea. But the Moon administration set a guideline ordering the military to send them back instead of capturing them. Even if a spy ship is disguised as a fishing boat, our navy must send it back. As a result, Gen. Park Han-ki, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was investigated by the Blue House after he ordered the Navy to capture the boat on the East Sea.