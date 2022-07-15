Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Property transactions feared to dry up following 'big-step' rate hike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 centaurus subvariant lands in S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to scrap comprehensive real estate tax on multi-home owners (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to lessen debt burden on up to 250,000 small business owners (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon administration's 'double standard' on repatriation of NK defectors who committed felony offenses (Segye Times)
-- Rights groups criticize repatriation of NK defectors as violation of int'l laws (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to lessen debt burden on self-employed people (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to create 30 tln won fund to write off debts of self-employed people (Hankyoreh)
-- Wages rise 29 pct on average; income tax jumps 42 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to write off debt of up to 250,000 self-employed people (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Big-step' rate hike shocks housing market in Seoul, other major cities (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Foreign internship blossoms in Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. F-35 stealth fighter stage first aerial drills (Korea Herald)
-- Parties clash over forced repatriation of NK fishermen (Korea Times)
