1999 -- The nation's most wanted fugitive, Shin Chang-won, is arrested by police in Suncheon, 415 kilometers south of Seoul. Shin earlier escaped from prison while serving a life sentence for murder and armed robbery, before eluding police for 2 1/2 years as they conducted an intensive nationwide manhunt for him. His intelligence and deftness made him a celebrity while he was on the run. The prosecution sought a death sentence for Shin after he was captured, with the court handing him an additional 22 1/2 years in jail.

