Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 15, 2022

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 31/22 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 31/22 Sunny 60

Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 0

Jeju 29/26 Rain 60

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 0

