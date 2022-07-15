N. Korea holds key Cabinet meeting on this year's national economic goals
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Cabinet meeting earlier this week to assess its economic performance for the first half of the year and urged utmost efforts to attain its goals in the remaining months, state media reported Friday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place via video links the previous day, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, as Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun delivered a report, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Pak analyzed the "flaws" and "lessons" found in carrying out the economic projects in the first half of this year and urged officials to push ahead with the tasks at all costs with the "spirit of unconditional implementation."
The KCNA did not provide details on the economic performance for the first half.
During the North's eighth party congress in January last year, leader Kim Jong-un admitted his five-year economic plan failed to meet its target and unveiled a new scheme focusing on self-reliance amid crippling global sanctions and a protracted border closure due to COVID-19.
Pyongyang has held key meetings virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic since the format was introduced in June 2020.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000