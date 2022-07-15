S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
All News 09:21 July 15, 2022
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency on Friday sank below the 1,320-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.
The Korean currency was trading at 1,320.80 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 8.70 won from the previous session. The won hit as low as 1,321.40 per dollar after the market open.
It marked the first time that the won has fallen through the 1,320-won level per the greenback since April 30, 2009.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage 1st combined drills involving F-35As amid N.K. threats
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000