S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading

All News 09:21 July 15, 2022

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency on Friday sank below the 1,320-won level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years amid concerns about global monetary tightening and an economic recession.

The Korean currency was trading at 1,320.80 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 8.70 won from the previous session. The won hit as low as 1,321.40 per dollar after the market open.

It marked the first time that the won has fallen through the 1,320-won level per the greenback since April 30, 2009.

