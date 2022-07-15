Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Auto exports hit 8-yr high in 1st half on popularity of eco-friendly cars

All News 11:00 July 15, 2022

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's car exports reached an eight-year high in the first half of this year on the back of global popularity of eco-friendly cars, data showed Friday.

The value of outbound shipments of automobiles grew 3.2 percent on-year to US$24.35 billion during the January-June period, which marked the highest figure since 2014, when the figure came to $25.23 billion, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In terms of volume, a total of 1.07 million vehicles were sold during the cited period, up 1.5 percent from the previous year, it added.

Car exports marked the on-year growth despite unfavorable global circumstances, such as the crisis surrounding Ukraine and high inflation, the ministry said, adding the upbeat sales overseas were attributable to brisk demand for eco-friendly cars.

Exports of eco-friendly vehicles spiked 37.7 percent on-year to 251,878 units in the first half. In terms of value, sales jumped 42.7 percent on-year to reach $7.31 billion, the data showed.

Eco-friendly cars accounted for 26.1 percent of the country's total car exports in terms of volume during the cited period, according to the ministry.

This file photo taken June 12, 2022, shows cars waiting to be shipped at a parking lot in the city of Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

