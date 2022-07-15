Seoul shares turn higher late Fri. morning on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned higher late Friday morning on tech and auto gains amid worries over more aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation and a global economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.56 points, or 0.07 percent, to trade at 2,323.88 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Individuals bought a net 243 billion won (US$184 million) worth of stocks, offsetting some of institutions and foreigners' combined selling valued at 251 billion won. Foreigners' offloading of risky assets for safe havens drove up the value of the U.S. dollar.
Investors await China's gross domestic product data due later in the day while keeping an eye on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a percentage point at this month's policy meeting.
Tech and auto stocks were lead gainers, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. jumping 2.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. gaining 3.5 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rising 0.3 percent.
Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 1.1 percent, and leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. fell 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,322.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 10.6 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
Sonny takes 'gift' from Kane to score rare penalty in preseason win in Seoul