Military reports 918 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:09 July 15, 2022
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 918 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 186,494, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 651 from the Army, 101 from the Air Force, 59 from the Navy and 55 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 46 cases from the Marine Corps, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the ministry.
Currently, 5,119 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000