Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 16:00 July 15, 2022

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

Unification, justice ministries deny there was legal basis to repatriate N.K. fishermen: lawmaker

SEOUL -- The unification and justice ministries have denied that there was any legal basis for the previous administration's repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019, according to a lawmaker's office on Thursday.

In 2019, the North Koreans confessed to killing 16 fellow crew members and expressed a desire to defect to South Korea. But the then Moon Jae-in government deemed their intentions to be insincere and sent them back to the North where they could have faced harsh punishment.

S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL -- South Korea has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War following their excavation in North Korea decades ago, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's excavation team recently confirmed the remains of Pfc. Park Jin-ho. They were among those the North handed over to the United States from 1990-94. His remains returned here in 2020, as they were thought to be of a South Korean troop.
